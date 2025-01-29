Philanthropy Calendar, Jan. 29, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.
On the lanes
The House of Manna Community Center will hold a bowling fundraiser to support the organization’s leadership training program on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bowlero Cranston, 1450 Elmwood Ave., Cranston. Tickets cost $60. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.
Hops for hoops
The Boys & Girls Clubs of East Providence will hold a Hops for Hoops fundraiser in support of the East Providence Youth Basketball program on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 6-9 p.m. at Crook Point Brewing Co., 65 Massasoit Ave., East Providence. The adult-only event will offer a cash bar, raffles and appetizers. Tickets cost $25. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.
Getting your kicks
A fundraiser supporting Casey’s Kicks, a nonprofit that provides sneakers to children in need, will be held Saturday, Feb. 15, from 1-4 p.m. at The Guild, 461 Main St., Pawtucket. The event will offer local beer, raffles and food. Tickets cost $40. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.
Taking some swings
Asbury United Methodist Church will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at TopGolf Rhode Island, 120 Sockanosset Cross Road, Cranston. The event will feature golf competition, a full breakfast buffet and beverages. All proceeds will support the church buying a set of child electrode pads for its automated external defibrillator. Tickets cost $65 and registration is due Feb. 16. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.