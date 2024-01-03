Philanthropy Calendar, Jan. 3, 2024

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Helping veterans

Ocean State Job Lot is holding its annual Buy, Give, Get coat donation program to benefit veterans in need. Between now and Jan. 3, any customer who buys a warm coat at a Job Lot location for $40 and gives it back to the store as a donation to a veteran in need will receive a $40 gift card. Approximately 55,000 winter coats will be available for purchase during the coat drive.