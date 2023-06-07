Philanthropy Calendar, June 7, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Spring into summer

The Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island will hold a Spring into Summer Fundraiser on Thursday, June 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the North Beach Club, 79 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. The event will be an evening on the beach with mocktails, a buffet, live music by The Driftwoods, raffles, and silent and live auctions. Tickets cost $65 and proceeds will support the organization’s work in cancer prevention, screening and early detection, treatment and survivorship. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.



Delightful lunch

Child & Family will hold its annual Townsend Luncheon in support of the organization’s programming on Wednesday, June 21, from noon to 2 p.m. at OceanCliff, 65 Ridge Road, Newport. This year’s luncheon will highlight the important work of providing the continuum of care for the families that the organization serves. Tickets start at $125. For more information, visit Child & Family’s website.

Taking steps to end cancer

The American Lung Association will hold its LUNG FORCE Walk on Saturday, June 24, starting at 9 a.m. at Roger Williams Park’s Temple of Music, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. The event provides critical funds for lifesaving research, early detection initiatives and awareness outreach to vulnerable communities. Walkers can register as individuals or teams. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Summer sounds

South County Museum will hold its third annual Music at the Museum fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at the museum, 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett. The event will feature various musical performances in support of the museum, which promotes the history of southern Rhode Island. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Animal house

Roger Williams Park Zoo will host its 31st annual Zoobiliee! Feast with the Beasts fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, from 6-11 p.m. at the zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. This event is the zoo’s largest single-night fundraiser featuring fine fare from dozens of the area’s best restaurants and beverage providers. Live entertainment will also be part of the festivities. Tickets start at $150 and all proceeds will support the zoo’s operations. For more information, visit the zoo’s website.