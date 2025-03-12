Philanthropy Calendar, March 12, 2025

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Bowling for kids

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraising event from Thursday, March 20, through Saturday, March 22, at Lang’s Bowlarama Inc., 225 Niantic Ave., Cranston. The multiday event will feature team bowling against local businesses and organizations to raise funds to support youth mentorship. Cost varies based on funds raised by participants. For more information and to register, visit the organization’s website.

Music and food

Motif Magazine will hold its annual Music Awards, in support of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank on Monday, March 24, from 6-10:45 p.m. at Fete Music Hall, 103 Dike St., Providence. The event will recognize local musicians and collect food for the food bank. Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food items as part of the “1 of 52” Hunger Network. For more information, visit the magazine’s event page on Facebook.

Guessing game

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture and Mattress Store will hold a trivia night to benefit Mentor Rhode Island on Friday, March 28, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the store, 650 Bald Hill Road, Warwick. The event will also offer snacks and raffles for attendees. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Gala night

St. Andrew’s School will hold its third annual Saints Gala, themed “Around the World,” on Thursday, April 24, from 6-10 p.m. at Five Bridge Inn, 152 Pine St., Rehoboth. The event will feature dinner, drinks, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment in celebration and support of the Barrington-based private school. The evening will also honor longtime St. Andrew’s educators for their dedication to the school. Tickets cost $200. For more information, visit St. Andrew’s website.