Philanthropy Calendar, March 29, 2023

Have a heart

The Northern Rhode Island Board of Realtors will hold its annual Have A Heart fundraiser on Thursday, April 20, from 6-9 p.m. at Kirkbrae Country Club, 197 Old River Road, Lincoln. The event will include a dinner buffet and cash bar, as well as raffles and silent auction prizes. Tickets are $35 before April 6 and $45 afterward. All proceeds will support Friends of Animals in Need and Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Making an impact

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island will hold its Scholarship Impact Night on Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. at the Rising Sun Mills, 188 Valley St., Suite 125, Providence. The event will award scholarships to the nonprofit organization’s graduating “Littles.” Tickets cost $50 and all proceeds will support the Dr. Dorothy Pieniadz Scholarship Fund, which provides scholarships to “Littles” who are pursuing education beyond high school. Food and drink are included in the ticket price. For more information, visit bigsri.org.

Providence Performing Arts Center Gala

Providence Performing Arts Center will hold its annual Gala Celebration on Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. at the theater, 220 Weybosset St., Providence. The annual fundraiser celebrates and supports PPAC’s community outreach and engagement programming. The event will also feature a performance of the Tony Award-winning musical “SIX.” Tickets cost $400. For more information and to purchase tickets, contact Donna Santos at dsantos@ppacri.org.

A spring celebration

College Visions will hold its annual Spring Celebration on Thursday, May 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Casino at Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. The annual fundraiser supporting the educational nonprofit will have music and food in an outdoor setting. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.