Philanthropy Calendar, May 10, 2023

If a nonprofit wants an upcoming fundraiser to be considered for a calendar listing, email information to Nonprofit@PBN.com or Bessette@PBN.com at least four weeks in advance of the event.

Enjoying brunch

A “Bubble Brunch” fundraiser supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society will be held Saturday, May 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Park Theatre and Event Center, 848 Park Ave., Cranston. Tickets cost $30. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

A spring celebration

College Visions will hold its annual Spring Celebration on Thursday, May 18, from 6-8 p.m. at the Casino at Roger Williams Park, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. The annual fundraiser supporting the educational nonprofit will have music and food in an outdoor setting. Tickets start at $25. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Supporting animals

The Warwick Firefighters Local 2748 will hold a charity ball in support of the Friends of the Warwick Animal Shelter on Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick, 801 Greenwich Ave., Warwick. The event will have live performances and a dinner buffet. Tickets cost $75. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Beating cancer

The Partnership to Reduce Cancer in Rhode Island will hold a Spring into Summer Fundraiser on Thursday, June 15, from 6-10 p.m. at the North Beach Club, 79 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett. The event will be an evening on the beach with mocktails, a buffet, live music by The Driftwoods, raffles, and silent and live auctions. Tickets cost $65 and proceeds will support the organization’s work in cancer prevention, screening and early detection, treatment and survivorship. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.



Summer sounds

South County Museum will hold its third annual “Music at the Museum” fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, at 2 p.m. at the museum, 115 Strathmore St., Narragansett. The event will feature various musical performances in support of the museum, which promotes the history of southern Rhode Island. Tickets cost $20. For more information, visit Eventbrite.com.

Animal house

Roger Williams Park Zoo will host its 31st annual “Zoobiliee! Feast with the Beasts” fundraiser on Saturday, June 24, from 6-11 p.m. at the zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. This event is the zoo’s largest single-night fundraiser featuring fine fare from dozens of the area’s best restaurants and beverage providers. Live entertainment will also be part of the festivities. Tickets start at $150 and all proceeds will support the zoo’s operations. For more information, visit the zoo’s website.