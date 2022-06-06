Planned Parenthood of Southern N.E. announces new chief medical officer

PROVIDENCE – Planned Parenthood of Southern New England has announced the appointment of a full-time chief medical officer, a first for the sexual and reproductive health care provider.

Dr. Nancy L. Stanwood, who has worked at Planned Parenthood centers since 1998, including serving as Planned Parenthood of Southern New England’s associate medical director, is now the center’s new chief medical officer.

“As a leader in sexual and reproductive health care, clinical practice, teaching and advocacy, Dr. Stanwood brings immeasurable experience that embodies our commitment to provide care – no matter what,” Planned Parenthood of Southern New England CEO and President Amanda Skinner said.

Stanwood has also spent the past 11 years as section chief of family planning and director of the complex family planning fellowship at Yale School of Medicine.

- Advertisement -

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England operates a Providence location in addition to its offices throughout Connecticut.

As chief medical officer, Stanwood will work on improving health equity and health outcomes while aiming to reduce disparities for patients.

Stanwood said she first visited Planned Parenthood to seek contraception while she finished medical school.

“This care allowed me to focus on becoming a physician so that when I next walked into a Planned Parenthood health center, it was as an abortion care provider. In this critical time, with the erosion of almost 50 years of legal protection for reproductive rights and with growing health disparities due to systemic racism, I am committing myself fully to the mission and work of Planned Parenthood of Southern New England,” she said. “All people need access to the care they need to live their lives with dignity and to thrive.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.