Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Providence City Plan Commission granted preliminary plan approval for a five-story residential building in the College Hill neighborhood Tuesday night. The proposal from Signature Properties LLC includes 45 parking spaces, with 42 of the spaces located inside below the residential units on a vacant lot on Angell Street. Opponents to the project

PROVIDENCE – The Providence City Plan Commission granted preliminary plan approval for a five-story residential building in the College Hill neighborhood Tuesday night.

The proposal from Signature Properties LLC includes 45 parking spaces, with 42 of the spaces located inside below the residential units on a vacant lot on Angell Street.

Opponents to the project include Walter Bronhard, a developer who owns several properties in the area. John Garrahy, Bronhard’s attorney, said during the public comment portion of the meeting that

the proposed building is too large as it is bigger than others in the neighborhood and would cause traffic congestion. Others raised concerns about the lack of affordable housing included in the plans.

Among the project’s supporters were Ian Saxine, with The Providence Urbanist Network. Saxine noted that taxes on high-income residential units could be used to fund future affordable housing developments and help relieve the city’s housing shortage. The College Hill Neighborhood Association also expressed support for the project.

The commission’s approval came with several conditions, including prohibiting undergraduate students from leasing any of the units and graduate students could only lease units if it is approved by the condominium board. The developers proposed this condition in response to concerns brought up during meetings they held with community members. There would also be a $500 fine for disruptive behavior and excessive noise, according to the city’s noise ordinance.

Other conditions include requiring vehicles parking on Fones Alley to back into the spaces so they can exit facing forward.

Final plan approval is up to the city’s Department of Planning and Development staff. It was not immediately clear when the plans would be presented again.