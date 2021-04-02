PLDO names former U.S. Attorney Weisman partner

PROVIDENCE – Aaron L. Weisman, former U.S. attorney for the District of Rhode Island, has joined Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC as a partner.

Weisman also served as chief of the R.I. Attorney General’s criminal appeals unit for over 25 years. His appointment is effective April 5.

“Aaron is a highly accomplished trial and appellate attorney and distinguished public servant with deep roots in Rhode Island,” said Gary R. Pannone, PLDO managing principal. “His reputation is impeccable both as U.S. attorney and chief appellate prosecutor in the Office of the Rhode Island Attorney General, where he was counsel of record in more than 900 published Rhode Island Supreme Court cases. His experience and leadership will serve our clients in multiple areas, including white-collar criminal matters, health care fraud, corporate compliance and other complex litigation matters.”

The appointment of Weisman as partner is the second recent high profile hire for the firm. In March, former Cranston Mayor Allan W. Fung became a partner as well.

