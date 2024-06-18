PLDO Partner Regina M. Costa Sworn Into United States Supreme Court Bar

Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC (PLDO) is proud to announce that Regina M. Costa, Partner, was admitted to the United States Supreme Court Bar. Attorney Costa and fellow New England Law | Boston alumni were sworn in during a special ceremony in Washington, D.C.

Attorney Costa concentrates her practice as a member of the firm’s Special Mastership in Prison Monitoring for the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of California, in the matter of Coleman v. Newsom, overseeing prison reform and compliance with orders of the Court concerning care and treatment of the approximately 34,000 mentally ill prisoners throughout 28 institutions within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and three of California’s Department of State Hospitals.