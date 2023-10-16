Point32Health Foundation awards $750K to food justice efforts in New England

CANTON, Mass. – Point32Health Inc. announced it will be granting a total of $750,000 through the Point32Health Foundation to 19 nonprofit emergency food response organizations and to those working to advance food justice efforts in the region.

These investments are meant to support general operations, including staff salaries, volunteer management, food purchase and distribution costs. The funds also support ongoing advocacy efforts to promote system and policy changes that address root causes of hunger and align with the White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition and Health.

“Increasing access to local, affordable, nutritious food is a critical piece of the food security puzzle,” said Greg Shell, chair of the Point32Health Foundation board of directors and partner at Goldman Sachs. “These community-based organizations show us how important coordination and collaboration are in this work and what it takes to accomplish food and nutrition security in all communities.”

Grants range from $25,000 to $75,000 per organization. Among these are seven food banks along with community growers and gleaners who work to provide locally sourced produce.

The grants going to Rhode Island organizations total $125,000 and include: $50,000 to Farm Fresh Rhode Island in Providence; $50,000 to Rhode Island Community Food Bank in Providence; and $25,000 to Southside Community Land Trust in Providence.

The grants going to Massachusetts organizations total $250,000 and include: $50,000 to Boston Area Gleaners in Boston; $50,000 to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield; $50,000 to the Greater Boston Food Bank in Boston; $50,000 to the Worcester County Food Bank in Worcester. $25,000 to Community Harvest Project in Grafton; and $25,000 to Rachel’s Table in Worcester.

“Flexible funding is essential to organizations leading food access initiatives, especially as pandemic-era supplements are expiring and rates of food insecurity continue to rise,” said Nora Moreno Cargie, president of Point32Health Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Point32Health. “Community leaders are balancing today’s urgent needs while building an equitable food system that is resilient and sustainable for all.”

Organizations in Connecticut, New Hampshire and Maine also received grants. Along with these new investments, recent foundation grants went to the Massachusetts Food System Collaborative, City Seed, Cumberland County Food Security Council, New Hampshire Hunger Solutions, and Rhode Island Food Policy Council.