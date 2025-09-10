Polaris MEP calls for manufacturers to make their voices heard in survey

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP is urging Rhode Island manufacturers to make their voices heard in the nonprofit's survey
of the state's sector and its needs.
The "Voice of Manufacturers Survey," first launched in 2022, closes on Sept. 12 and aims to provide "in-depth study of
trends affecting Rhode Island's manufacturing ecosystem," according to the manufacturing services organization.
Part of Polaris MEP's annual State of Manufacturing Rhode Island report, the survey has highlighted several trends over the years, said Polaris MEP center director Matt Watson. At least 60% of respondents are small businesses with less than 50 employees, about 60% say they're growing, and another 30% report that business is holding steady.
For Watson, previous years’ results underscore the sector as “extremely important for our economy, and it’s important that the vast majority of our manufacturing companies are growing or holding steady.”
Typically, many respondents work within textiles, machinery, fabricated metals, composites and shipbuilding sub-fields of manufacturing, Weldon said, with at least 48% reporting ties to the blue economy in 2023. An additional 40% were unsure if their products intersect with blue economy initiatives.
“We’re in a great spot for testing or developing technology for the ocean,” Watson said, including submarines. “We have a great dependence on defense contractors.”
Polaris MEP measures many of the same metrics each year, but also tweaks the questions to reflect current influences. This year, for instance, the survey includes questions about how state manufacturers are impacted by rapidly changing tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, which already drew widespread concerns from manufacturers in an earlier Polaris MEP survey.
The nonprofit uses the survey results to inform local, state and federal officials on manufacturers’ activities and needs in Rhode Island, Watson said, and to ensure that it keeps its own programming relevant to manufacturers’ needs.
“Our organization works with manufacturers every day, so we hear from them every day,” Watson said, “But we want to hear from as many as possible to make sure that what we’re seeing is true across sectors and companies.”
Manufacturers can access the survey at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/8326413/State-of-RI-Manufacturing-2025
.
