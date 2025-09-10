Polaris MEP calls for manufacturers to make their voices heard in survey

By
-
POLARIS MEP is calling on Rhode Island manufacturers to participate in its "Voice of Manufacturers" survey, which closes on Sept. 12. / PBN PHOTO/MARK S. MURPHY

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP is urging Rhode Island manufacturers to make their voices heard in the nonprofit’s survey of the state’s sector and its needs. The “Voice of Manufacturers Survey,” first launched in 2022, closes on Sept. 12 and aims to provide “in-depth study of trends affecting Rhode Island’s manufacturing ecosystem,” according to the manufacturing

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Anyhow You Look at It—Energy Savings Add Up

Anyhow Studio, a ceramics studio in Providence, empowers early-career ceramic artists and beginners to grow…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display