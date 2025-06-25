Polaris MEP issues survey to capture insights from manufacturing sector

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP is set to release a new edition of its “State of RI Manufacturing” study, which aims to provide an updated perspective on trends within the state’s manufacturing industry.

The latest study builds on the insights gathered from the 2022 study, which the nonprofit says has already informed various programming and support initiatives for Rhode Island manufacturers.

Matt Watson, director of Polaris MEP and 401 Tech Bridge, said the challenges faced by manufacturers amid fluctuating national and international conditions “are concerning for an industry that represents 9.1% of the state’s GDP [gross domestic product].

“It is crucial that we gather the most current data to ensure this vital economic sector continues to thrive and expand,” he said.

Watson highlighted that insights from the 2022 report were instrumental in refining existing programs and developing new initiatives focused on technology acceleration and workforce development.

The survey was conducted in conjunction with several partners, including R.I. Commerce Corp., the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association and the Rhode Island Textile Innovation Network, in addition to Points Consulting to oversee the data collection and analysis process.

The survey addresses key areas such as workforce dynamics, growth prospects, barriers to success and plans for technology investments, among other relevant topics.

The survey can be accessed here.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.