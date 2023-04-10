Polaris MEP names New York manufacturing leader as new director

PROVIDENCE – A former New York manufacturing and technology executive will lead manufacturing nonprofit Polaris MEP, the organization announced on Monday.

Matt Watson, former senior vice president of Empire State Development and executive director of ESD’s Division of Science, Technology and Innovation, or NYSTAR, will take the reins as center director at the state’s manufacturing extension partnership.

Watson was selected by the Polaris MEP board from a nationwide search following the departure of previous Director Kathie Mahoney, who now serves in the equivalent role at MassMEP. Starting last summer, Wendy Mackie oversaw the organization during its transition as interim president of Polaris MEP’s advisory board.

A business unit of the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation, Polaris MEP works to foster growth and technical development among the state’s more than 1,400 manufacturers.

In a statement, Watson called Polaris MEP “a fantastic team that does incredible work while maximizing the resources they receive, in a fantastic state with so much to offer.

“I’m honored to join Polaris MEP and help it expand its positive impact on the manufacturing community and Rhode Island’s economy,” Watson said.

In his previous role at NYSTAR, Watson managed more than $60 million in state and federal funding, Polaris MEP said, which covered more than 70 innovation-focused programs.

Watson has also worked as a communications firm manager, board member at NY CREATES and Stony Brook University’s Advanced Energy Center, and the New York State Pollution Prevention Institute.

“Matt Watson’s extensive experience in policy, advocacy and federal fund management will be a major asset to legislators and major partners committed to strengthening Rhode Island’s manufacturing sector,” Christian Cowan, executive director of the URI Research Foundation, said in a statement. “We are excited about Matt’s vision, which should accelerate innovation in RI’s commercial and technological ecosystem.”

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.