Polaris MEP seeking input for 2024 Voice of Manufacturers survey

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP has released a call for responses as it conducts its second Voice of Manufacturers survey, which the organization compiled for the first time in 2022.

“Polaris MEP’s 2022 study was the first to focus exclusively on the challenges that our state’s manufacturers face,” Polaris MEP Director Matt Watson said in a statement. “It’s again time to hear directly from these business owners. What will help them find greater success? What do they want legislators to know?”

The survey, which businesses can fill out at go.polarismep.org/24voices, is open to any company with manufacturing, kitting, assembling or distribution operations currently in Rhode Island.

The survey will remain open until mid-April, according to Polaris MEP, with aggregate results published in late spring 2024. Individual responses will remain confidential.

In its inaugural publication, the study found that 85% of Rhode Island manufacturers have fewer than 50 employees, and that the sector employs almost 10% of all Ocean State private sector workers.

The 2022 study also looked at issues such as sales, automation, workforce trends and robotics. The upcoming iteration will include additional subjects such as corporate structure, minority and woman business ownership status, and succession planning.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.