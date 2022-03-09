Polaris MEP webinar walks makers through global exporting opportunities

PROVIDENCE – Polaris MEP will host Export Ready, a free webinar featuring the benefits of exporting and exploring what it means to be an exporter for manufacturing leaders.

Over half of the state’s manufacturing leaders who responded to Polaris MEP’s State of Manufacturing survey said that finding and accessing new customers and markets was a top priority for them in 2022. International markets and going global may provide these opportunities.

International trade consultant and trainer Linda Woulfe will go over the benefits of exporting, along with strategic reasons to do so; explain the export process; review the resources a company needs to be successful globally; and deliver individualized export readiness assessments.

Woulfe is assistant director of the John H. Chafee Center for International Business at Bryant University. Prior to that, she worked for private companies in roles such as supply chain management, global sourcing, marketing and business development. A certified global business professional, Woulfe is an adjunct professor of international trade and logistics at Bryant.

The free webinar will be held April 6 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Registration can be made here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.