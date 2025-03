Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – A majority of Rhode Islanders believe there isn’t enough affordable housing in their communities, according to results of a new poll commissioned by Neighbors Welcome! Rhode Island released Tuesday. Of the 602 registered voters polled between Feb. 21 and March 5 by YouGov.Blue, 78% say their communities lack enough affordable homes. About 12%

More than half of respondents, 57%, identify the cost of housing as the most important issue facing the state today – more than any other issue by a significant margin. Inflation is the second-most-important issue at 39%, followed by homelessness, 27%; health care costs, 23%; and taxes, 20%.

“Rhode Island does not have enough homes to rent or buy that meet people’s budgets. Residents are forced to compete against one another for limited opportunities,” said Claudia Wack,

president. “Allowing more homes of all shapes and sizes will provide relief, and these poll findings reflect that Rhode Islanders support their elected officials taking action.”

The poll, which has a plus/minus margin of error of 4.8%, reveals the level of public support for various policy strategies to accelerate housing production and address the housing shortage.

Neighbors Welcome! Rhode Island, a grassroots group of affordable housing advocates, is holding a press conference and rally at the Statehouse Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.

Neighbors Welcome