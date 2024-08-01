Port of Davisville reports 51% year-over-year volume increase

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

While Quonset is no longer receiving Baltimore-bound shipments, “we created some new relationships with folks ... and opened some eyes with opportunities that could be available in the future,” King said.

Quonset Development Corp.’s core staff didn’t increase with this additional volume, King said, though North Atlantic Auto Distribution, or NORAD – the Port of Davisville’s vehicle processor – saw a 59% increase in staffing in that same year-over-year time period.

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Quonset Development Corp.'s Port of Davisville has so far had a busy 2024, the quasi-state agency reports, with a 51% year-over-year increase in cargo received between January and June. Much of that additional cargo was initially bound for the Port of Baltimore, which was partially or fully closed for more than two months following the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Additionally, the broader automobile industry has been bouncing back after a pandemic-era downturn, said QDC Managing Director Steven J. King. The Baltimore bridge collapsed on March 26 after a cargo ship lost power and struck one of its piers, killing six construction workers. Following the collapse, the Port of Baltimore was fully closed until its partial reopening on April 26. Baltimore's port, which is the largest receiver of imported cars in the U.S. and among the country’s top 20 busiest ports, resumed full operations on June 10, well ahead of initial expectations. Following its initial closure, Quonset said it expected to pick up some of that diverted traffic, with an anticipated increase of up to 25% in cargo imports in the business park's Port of Davisville, or an additional 4,500 units per month. While some observers expected the Port of Baltimore's expedited opening timeline would mean little impact on Quonset, initial estimates remained close to reality, King said. Ultimately, Quonset received approximately 10,000 automobiles and 233 farm tractors diverted from the Port of Baltimore prior to June 10, King said. Around 70% of those imports arrived in April, with the remaining 30% received in May. In April and May 2024, that increase totaled around 94% compared with the same time last year.Even without the diverted Baltimore traffic, year over year the Port of Davisville has experienced a 40% increase in volume from January through June 30, or from 88,580 to 133,833 units. King attributes this upward trend to the diverted cargo and an overall return to form in the automobile industry following a COVID-19 pandemic slump.The Port of Davisville is also gearing up for additional offshore wind service vessel calls, King said. Last year, Davisville received 260 ship calls, including 57 offshore wind vessels. As of July 15, Quonset has received 37 offshore wind ship calls, which King said puts Quonset on track to double last year's figures. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.