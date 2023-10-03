Portsmouth home along Sakonnet River sells for record $8.55M

PORTSMOUTH – A 5,559-square-foot home restored in 2021 on 1.92 acres of waterfront property recently sold for $8.55 million, marking the most expensive residential property transaction in town history, according to Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the sellers in the deal.

The home at 179 Indian Ave. contains five bedrooms and five full bathrooms along 200 feet of Sakonnet River frontage with deeded beach access. Originally built in 1968, Cote Architecture of Bristol led the renovation in 2021 with the expertise of Behan Bros Inc., Taste Artful Interiors and Design, Verde Design, Jutras Woodworking, Delta Millworks and Camera O’Neill Consulting Engineers.

The property was most recently valued by Portsmouth property assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.65 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The land was valued at $1.7 million, according to the database, and the building was valued at $936,300.

The seller, represented by Dina Karousos and Nicki Lucenti of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty, was HFPBU of Palm Beach, Fla.

Lila Delman Compass represented the buyer, whose identity was not available since the transaction had yet to be recorded with the town assessor’s office.