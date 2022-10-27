Portsmouth home sells for $1.8M, town’s biggest condo sale since 2006

PORTSMOUTH – A three-bedroom residence overlooking a golf course in Portsmouth recently sold for $1.8 million in the biggest condominium sale to take place in the community since 2006, according to Lila Delman Compass, the real estate firm that represented the seller in the deal.

The 3,375-square-foot condominium is known as Unit “Victory” and it is located at 125 Cory’s Lane, a waterfront residence overlooking the 18th hole at the Clubhouse at Aquidneck Club, which is a private club aimed at families that features 30 residential suites that are available for purchase or nightly rental for members.

The sale marks the largest condo sale at the Clubhouse since 2004 and the most expensive sales tag for a condominium in the town since 2006, according to Lila Delman Compass.

Alexandra Thursby, sales associate for Lila Delman Compass, said the record sale demonstrates an increased demand for the luxury condo lifestyle offered by the Aquidneck Club.

“The membership is nearly at capacity and it’s attracting people to the club and to Portsmouth,” she said.

The Unity Victory residence at 125 Cory’s Lane spans 3,374 square feet of living space, including three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom.

Highlights from the home include a kitchen with a 20-foot crafted wood counter, according to Lila Delman Compass, and it contains a living area with a fieldstone fireplace and built-in shelving. The home also includes an office, which doubles as a den, and an upper-level, wood-lined observatory, the real estate firm said.

The private Aquidneck Country Club Inc. has operated the The Aquidneck Club since 2019, after winning the rights to the former Carnegie Abbey Club through a foreclosure auction, granting it ownership of the club’s golf course, marina, clubhouse, stables, dining facilities, condos and more than 8 acres of land for about $8.8 million.

The new ownership group, composed of former members such as investor Andrew Tuchler, made a commitment to invest $6 million into the facilities when it first took over.

The Carnegie Abbey Club originally opened under Peter de Savary in 2000 on more than 300 acres leased from the Benedictine monks who operate Portsmouth Abbey School, according to the club’s website. Later, developer J. Brian O’Neill assumed the lease in 2004.

A memorandum of assignment filed with the town shows that the Aquidneck Country Club subleased the Victory unit to Michael McClean, as trustee of the Michael Ray Mclean Trust Agreement.

The Clubhouse property containing the condominiums is also known as 275 Depot Ave., according to the document.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer.