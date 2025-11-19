Potter League COO named president of RISPCA

Network with the region’s most-influential business leaders. Get the data you need to propel your company into the new year.

PROVIDENCE – Todd Cramer has been named president of the Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the nonprofit announced Tuesday. Cramer, the current chief operating officer of the Potter League for Animals, will succeed longtime board member and current President Wayne M. Kezirian, who is retiring after 25 years with the

“[Cramer's] passion and commitment to improving the lives of animals, as well as his experience and education, make him the ideal fit for RISPCA’s next leader,” said RISPCA board Chair Meg Ferguson.

Cramer, who will officially join the society on Dec. 29, has more than 25 years of leadership experience in animal welfare, community engagement and nonprofit management, the group said. Prior to the Potter League, Cramer worked for the ASPCA and Pet Smart Charities, as well as animal welfare organizations in New York and New Jersey.

“The Rhode Island SPCA has a distinguished 155-year history of protecting and caring for Rhode Island’s animals and I am honored to be chosen to lead the Rhode Island SPCA through its next chapter,” said Cramer.

As president, Cramer will work closely with the society’s 12-member board of directors and a staff of 40 to continue RISPCA’s mission of protecting and caring for the animals and pet owners in Rhode Island.