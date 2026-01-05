Powers stepping down as R.I. GOP chairman

Join the conversation with business leaders, educators, and employers shaping the future of work.

PROVIDENCE – Joe Powers, who has chaired the Republican Party of Rhode Island since March 2023, will resign from his post on Jan. 15. In a statement, the Rhode Island GOP said Powers is stepping down due to the increased demands of his professional workload and an extensive travel schedule that conflicts with the duties of the

Powers is a sales associate for Residential Properties Ltd.

R.I. GOP Vice Chairwoman

Niyoka Powell

will be the acting chair of the party for 30 days and she will call for a special election for Powers' permanent replacement, WPRI-TV CBS 12 reported Monday.

“During his tenure, Chairman Powers oversaw meaningful organizational progress, including the successful update of the party’s bylaws and the full staffing of party committees for the first time in over 20 years, establishing a strong and durable foundation heading into the next election cycle,” the R.I. GOP said.

In 2023, Powers succeeded

former state party Chairwoman Sue Cienki, who served for two terms before departing to become the Rhode Island National Republican committeewoman.

A 1994 graduate of Rhode Island College, Powers ran unsuccessfully against Sen. Frank S. Lombardi, D-Cranston, for the District 26 Senate seat in 2022.

Powers will remain on the State Central Committee serving as chairman emeritus, the R.I. GOP added Monday.