PPAC announces digital lottery for upcoming ‘Hamilton’ run

We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Performing Arts Center’s digital lottery for performances of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” is now live. Officials said a limited number of lottery tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will close Dec. 5 at 12:30 p.m. for tickets to the first week of performances running through

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Performing Arts Center's digital lottery for performances of the Broadway musical "Hamilton" is now live.

Officials said a limited number of lottery tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will close Dec. 5 at 12:30 p.m. for tickets to the first week of performances running through Dec. 11-15. And a subsequent lottery will run from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12 for tickets to the second week of shows scheduled from Dec. 17 through Dec. 22.

The lottery is being held in the production's official app and winners will be notified the same day between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. via email and mobile push notifications, according to the announcement.

To enter patrons must be at least 18 years and have a valid, non-expired photo ID. Tickets are non-transferable.

The musical's two-week return in 2021 was also a boost to the local economy, with an estimated $5.5 million impact to the state, according to a

survey conducted by Advantage Marketing Information, which found consumer expenditures during the production’s run were estimated to be between $1.9 million and $2.4 million.

PPAC also said about 47% of the approximately 47,000 theatergoers who attended shows in 2021 were from out of state – the majority from Massachusetts. Roughly 4,700 attendees were first-time PPAC ticket buyers and the report states showed out-of-state consumers spent more while in Rhode Island.

"Hamilton" performances at PPAC are scheduled as follows:

Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 12 at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Dec. 15 at 1 and 7 p.m.

Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

BankNewport Family Night: Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

Dec. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 21 at 2 and 8 p.m.

Dec. 22 at 1 and 7 p.m.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at

Allen@PBN.com

.

Nearly 73,000 theatergoers saw "Hamilton" at PPAC during its initial run in 2019, making it the biggest summer Broadway draw in PPAC’s history that resulted in a direct economic impact of about $7.6 million.