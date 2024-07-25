PPAC to host Trinity Rep’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ this year

PROVIDENCE –
Theatergoers will still have the chance to see Trinity Repertory Company’s “A Christmas Carol” in the city this year, thanks to a helping hand from another iconic downtown venue.
Officials from Trinity Rep and the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday announced that PPAC will host Trinity's 48th
production of "A Christmas Carol" this holiday season. Trinity announced in April when it unveiled its 2024-25 schedule
that “A Christmas Carol” will be held off-site this season due to planned renovations of the Chace Theater – where “A Christmas Carol” is normally shown – and needed a new venue to host the play.
Trinity Artistic Director Curt Columbus said Thursday the downstairs space at the Dowling Theater is not large enough to accommodate the popular production, hence the need for a new location. Plus, Trinity wanted to remain downtown to showcase this year’s holiday classic and PPAC is an “incredible partner” to make that happen, Columbus said.
“The story goes that Scrooge finds that he could only renew himself with the help of his neighbors. This is a great example of how your neighbors can help you,” Columbus said. “Theater is still recovering from the [COVID-19] pandemic and it’s more important than ever to collaborate. We’re thrilled to collaborate with PPAC.”
Columbus also said Trinity wanted to still work with its downtown business partners to make sure there wasn’t any sort of loss to the city during the holidays.
Columbus said with "A Christmas Carol" at PPAC this year, Trinity will reach more audiences than it has ever had with the production, with 2,200 expected per show in the 3,100-seat theater. The Chace Theater at Trinity holds approximately 500 people.
“This will give us a lot of opportunity to reach people that haven’t been to this building,” PPAC CEO and President J.L. “Lynn” Singleton added Thursday.
Singleton said both PPAC and the city will benefit from having both "A Christmas Carol" and "Hamilton" in the same season. The theater will not have a “dark night” – or an evening with no shows – from mid-November until just before New Year’s Eve, he said.
There will need to be some juggling on PPAC’s end to accommodate "A Christmas Carol" shows this year.
"A Christmas Carol" will be held Nov. 23 through Dec. 29 at PPAC. However, the first run of shows will go until Dec. 4 to make way for "Hamilton" and then "A Christmas Carol" returns Dec. 26 through Dec. 29.
Tickets for "A Christmas Carol" will go on sale to Trinity subscribers on July 29, to PPAC subscribers on Aug. 5 and then to the public on Aug. 19. Those seeking tickets can call PPAC at (401) 421-2787 or visit PPAC’s website
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.