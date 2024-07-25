PPAC to host Trinity Rep’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ this year

By
-
THE PROVIDENCE PERFORMING Arts Center will host Trinity Repertory Company's
THE PROVIDENCE PERFORMING Arts Center will host Trinity Repertory Company's "A Christmas Carol" productions this year. / COURTESY PROVIDENCE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

PROVIDENCE – Theatergoers will still have the chance to see Trinity Repertory Company’s “A Christmas Carol” in the city this year, thanks to a helping hand from another iconic downtown venue. Officials from Trinity Rep and the Providence Performing Arts Center on Thursday announced that PPAC will host Trinity’s 48th production of “A Christmas Carol”

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display