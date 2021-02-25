Preservation Society of Newport County to host Beaux Arts discussion

NEWPORT – “Julian Abele: Architect and the Beaux Arts” will be presented Thursday as part of the ongoing Winter Lecture Series hosted by the Preservation Society of Newport County.
The presentation will be given via a Zoom webinar. Attendance is free but registration is requested through NewportMansions.org/learn/adult-programs.
Abele was one of the first accredited, African American architects, according to the program description. He designed more than 200 buildings in his career, including Widener Memorial Library at Harvard University. He is also credited with the design of the Sunken Garden at The Elms in Newport.
The lecture begins at 5:30 p.m.
Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.
