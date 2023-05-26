Prichett continuing his father’s illuminating work at Lumetta

By
-
SEEING THE LIGHT: Ian Prichett, CEO and president of Lumetta Inc., stands on the floor of the Warwick lighting manufacturer with some of its designs hanging overhead. He says technologies and product designs evolve quickly in the lighting world, so he’s constantly spending time on the floor and learning from each ­department. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
SEEING THE LIGHT: Ian Prichett, CEO and president of Lumetta Inc., stands on the floor of the Warwick lighting manufacturer with some of its designs hanging overhead. He says technologies and product designs evolve quickly in the lighting world, so he’s constantly spending time on the floor and learning from each ­department. PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
Lumetta Inc. started in 1992 in a garage in Jamestown. In its early days, founder William Prichett would work on small light fixtures such as wall sconces, traveling periodically to New York City to sell his pieces. Even then, his 9-year-old son, Ian Prichett, looked at his dad’s work with interest. “I was always curious,”…

You must be a paid subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display