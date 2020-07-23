Procaccianti Cos. launches Neon Marketplace convenience store brand

MIDDLETOWN – The Cranston-based Procaccianti Cos. has launched a convenience store brand, with the first installation at a busy intersection in Middletown.

Neon Marketplace, which has made-to-order sandwiches, subs and pizzas, as well as packaged convenience foods and drinks, opened in early July at 533 East Main Road.

Additional locations are planned to open over the next two months in the Northeast, according to a company news release.

The stores will occupy footprints of 4,000 square feet and, in addition to the food service and convenience items inside, will have 10 gasoline fueling stations. Some locations will also have car washes.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.