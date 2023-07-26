Progreso Latino rolls out new technology suite donated by IGT

CENTRAL FALLS – Youths and adult learners in Progreso Latino programming will soon have new technology at their fingertips courtesy of a donation from International Game Technology PLC.

The technology donation, valued at $15,000, will provide youths and adult learners with 16 Dell laptops, Microsoft Office access for the new devices and an ELMO smartboard.

The donation draws from IGT’s After School Advantage program, which supports science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, education initiatives in communities where the gaming company conducts business. IGT, headquartered in London, has a corporate office in Providence.

In a statement, Progresso Latino Executive Director Mario Bueno said the technology will support “an essential part of the services Progreso Latino provides to the greater Central Falls community, and IGT’s donation enables us to offer enhanced resources to our students.

“From our science and technology summer courses for [youths], to our career development and citizenship programs for adults, this donation will support a wide range of individuals and programs,” he continued.

The donation reinforces “a long-standing relationship with Progresso Latino,” said Robert K. Vincent, corporate chairperson of IGT Global Solutions, noting that the organization was one of the first beneficiaries of the program in Rhode Island more than 20 years ago.

The Central Falls nonprofit supports socioeconomic progress among Rhode Island’s Latino and immigrant communities.

