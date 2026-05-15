Protesters, union urge Roger Williams University to end staff furloughs

BRISTOL – Faculty and staff at Roger Williams University rallied during a meeting of the board of trustees Thursday, urging the panel to reverse a mandatory furlough policy that union leaders say is illegal and harmful to employees.
Dozens of demonstrators, organized through the National Education Association Rhode Island, gathered near the North Campus Residence Hall while the trustees met inside, chanting and carrying signs opposing the university’s directive requiring employees to take unpaid leave between January and May.
Union leaders said the furlough plan, which the university introduced in November to close a $3.5 million budget gap, violates existing labor agreements and places an undue burden on workers.
“Faculty and staff are standing together because this furlough plan is wrong, unnecessary and damaging to the entire university community,” said Cliff Murphy, president of the university’s faculty association. “Our members negotiated contracts in good faith, and we expect the university to honor them.”
To avoid affecting class schedules, staff were given four periods for which to apply to take their furlough before June 30.
“RWU understands that there is an impact to employees with such a decision,” university spokesperson Jill Pais said. “However, the one-week furlough measure is intended to preserve jobs and address our small [fiscal 2026] budget shortfall."
During Thursday's rally, Murphy delivered a letter addressed to the university’s board of trustees, urging it to rescind the policy. In its letter, the union argued that the furloughs are “unlawful and unfair” and have caused significant stress and disruption for employees. It also acknowledged the resignation of former university president
Ioannis Miaoulis, effective May 31.
"We had hoped that this change in leadership, however temporary, was a result (at least in
part) of the lack of confidence in the President that we have repeatedly expressed," the NEARI stated in the letter.
Union representatives went on to express their disappointment that the appointment as interim president of Brian Williams, RWU chief of staff, by the university’s board of trustees, has not resulted in the end of the furlough. They also wrote they have filed unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board and are pursuing grievances through arbitration.
University representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding Thursday's protest or the letter.
Speakers at the demonstration included union leaders and local officials, who criticized university leadership for implementing the furloughs despite ongoing legal challenges and widespread opposition.
Demonstrators directed chants toward the board meeting above them, calling on trustees to intervene. Labor representatives said the board has the authority to reverse the policy and make affected employees whole.
Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at the Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.