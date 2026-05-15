Protesters, union urge Roger Williams University to end staff furloughs

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STAFF AND FACULTY protest outside the North Campus Residence Hall on Thursday Roger Williams University during a meeting of the board of trustees. /COURTESY NATIONAL EDUCATION ASSOCIATION RHODE ISLAND

BRISTOL – Faculty and staff at Roger Williams University rallied during a meeting of the board of trustees Thursday, urging the panel to reverse a mandatory furlough policy that union leaders say is illegal and harmful to employees. Dozens of demonstrators, organized through the National Education Association Rhode Island, gathered near the North Campus Residence

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