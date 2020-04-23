ProThera enters agreement with Takeda for acute inflammatory condition treatment development

PROVIDENCE – ProThera Biologics Inc. has entered into a global licensing agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop a novel plasma-derived treatment of acute inflammatory conditions, the company announced Thursday.

The Inter-alpha Inhibitor Proteins therapy has the potential to deliver a disease-modifying treatment for a range of acute inflammatory diseases, the company said.

The treatment would replenish naturally occurring proteins that ProThera’s research shows have an “essential role in human health” by controlling inflammation.

Takeda will be responsible for funding all development and commercialization activities, ProThera said.

- Advertisement -

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“ProThera is proud to join forces with a world-class company [such as] Takeda to tackle a number of challenging diseases. Takeda is one of the leaders in plasma-derived therapies, and we are confident that this partnership may advance this promising therapeutic into the clinic,” said Dr. Yow-Pin Lim, co-founder and CEO of ProThera, in a statement. “It has been a long journey to study these extraordinary proteins, and we are excited about the possibilities of achieving positive clinical outcomes.”

The collaboration will also include an exploration of the development of companion diagnostics with the goal of personalizing patient treatment and maximizing outcomes, the company said.