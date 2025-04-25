Proton radiation therapy center expects to boost cancer care in Rhode Island

By
-
HEAVY METAL: Gregory Mercurio, senior vice president of radiation oncology for American Shared Hospital Services and CEO of Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island, stands in front of a cyclotron, which generates particles that create the protons used in proton beam radiation therapy for cancer patients. The cyclotron must be surrounded by a vault, which together weigh 230,000 pounds. COURTESY GREGORY MERCURIO
HEAVY METAL: Gregory Mercurio, senior vice president of radiation oncology for American Shared Hospital Services and CEO of Precision Radiation Oncology of Rhode Island, stands in front of a cyclotron, which generates particles that create the protons used in proton beam radiation therapy for cancer patients. The cyclotron must be surrounded by a vault, which together weigh 230,000 pounds. COURTESY GREGORY MERCURIO

Dr. David Wazer has sent hundreds of cancer patients to Boston because the treatment they needed didn’t exist in Rhode Island. Brown University Health, where Wazer is the director of radiation oncology, has very advanced technology to treat cancer patients. But in some cases, Wazer felt he didn’t have the resources to treat patients in

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay: Why We Need to Talk About Maternal Mental Health

Q&A with Megin Dalton, MD, Center for Women’s Health at South County Health Each May,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display