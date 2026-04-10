Providence accepting applications for 2026 mayoral fellows

PROVIDENCE – Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Mayoral Fellowship Program, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Friday.
The annual 10-week program offers undergraduate students and recent graduates firsthand experience in the executive branch of city government.
The fellows are placed in a city department based on their background, stated interests and suitability for a given office, the city said, and will work on high-impact projects to help improve city life.
“I’m thrilled to once again have the opportunity to provide students and recent graduates with a valuable opportunity to work directly within local government,” Smiley said. “By working with such a variety of city leaders, fellows gain hands-on experience in a fast-paced public service environment while contributing to projects that have a direct impact on Providence.”
The program, which runs from June 8 through Aug. 14, will offer participants a $3,000 stipend. It also accommodates students interested in participating for academic credit.
Prospective fellows can apply via the city’s website
to participate in the program. The deadline to apply is May 8.