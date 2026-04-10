Providence accepting applications for 2026 mayoral fellows

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THE CITY of Providence is now accepting applications for its for the 2026 Mayoral Fellowship Program, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Friday. ./PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRIS BERGENHEIM

PROVIDENCE – Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Mayoral Fellowship Program, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Friday.  The annual 10-week program offers undergraduate students and recent graduates firsthand experience in the executive branch of city government.   The fellows are placed in a city department based on their background, stated interests and suitability for a

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