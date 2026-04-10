Providence accepting applications for 2026 mayoral fellows

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PROVIDENCE – Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Mayoral Fellowship Program, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Friday. The annual 10-week program offers undergraduate students and recent graduates firsthand experience in the executive branch of city government. The fellows are placed in a city department based on their background, stated interests and suitability for a

PROVIDENCE – Applications are now being accepted for the 2026 Mayoral Fellowship Program, Mayor Brett P. Smiley announced Friday.

The annual 10-week program offers undergraduate students and recent graduates firsthand experience in the executive branch of city government.

The fellows are placed in a city department based on their background, stated interests and suitability for a given office, the city said, and will work on high-impact projects to help improve city life.

“I’m thrilled to once again have the opportunity to provide students and recent graduates with a valuable opportunity to work directly within local government,” Smiley said. “By working with such a variety of city leaders, fellows gain hands-on experience in a fast-paced public service environment while contributing to projects that have a direct impact on Providence.”

The program, which runs from June 8 through Aug. 14, will offer participants a $3,000 stipend. It also accommodates students interested in participating for academic credit.