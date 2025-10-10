Secure your spot at the Rhode Island Fall Health Care Summit and be part of the conversation shaping the future of health care in our state.

PROVIDENCE – Parsons Capital Management Inc. was named the top firm in CNBC’s 2025 Financial Advisor 100 list. Now in its seventh year, CNBC’s Financial Advisor 100 list recognizes the best financial advisers and top firms. It’s compiled annually with data partner AccuPoint Solutions based on a range of criteria including assets under management, client

Now in its seventh year, CNBC’s Financial Advisor 100 list recognizes the best financial advisers and top firms. It's compiled annually with data partner AccuPoint Solutions based on a range of criteria including assets under management, client growth and regulatory record.

The Providence-based firm was second last year. It first appeared on the list in 2019 at No. 27 and has climbed steadily in recent years, landing at No. 6 in 2023. "We are honored to receive this recognition, but it would not be possible without the faith and support of our clients over the past 31 years," said John H. Mullen, CEO and president of Parsons Capital Management. "We remain committed to working with our clients, whether they be individuals, families or institutions, to understand their needs, priorities and preferences and to build a portfolio that suits them." Founded in Providence back in 1993, Parsons Capital, which is now fully employee-owned, has grown from a small local outfit to managing more than $2 billion in assets as of the end of 2024. CFO and Treasurer C. Bateman Parsons said that the firm's "staff has been the foundation of our three decades of growth." On average, the firm's staffers have 20 years of investment-related experience, Parsons noted.

While Parsons Capital has expanded its footprint over the past three decades, opening offices in Colorado and Florida and serving clients in 34 states, the firm remains deeply connected to its origins.

“We are proud that we remain firmly rooted here in Providence,” added John B. Trevor IV, Secretary and chief information security officer.