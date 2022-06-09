Providence breaks ground on $3.25M Elmwood Community Center renovation

PROVIDENCE – A community center in Lower South Providence that’s been closed since July 2019 is undergoing a $3.25 million renovation aimed at bringing the facility back to life by the summer of next year, according to city officials.

“The Elmwood Community Center is an important neighborhood institution, and it is exciting to bring it back to life,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, after a recent groundbreaking ceremony at the site. “Combined with the transformation of our parks system, we are continuing to invest in the neighborhood spaces that bring the community together. … It is a great day for the city and for the South Side.”

The two-story, brick building at 85 Atlantic Ave. property, which closed three years ago due to health and safety concerns, was last used by the Community Action Partnership of Providence, a social services agency that operated a food pantry and other initiatives at the site. The social services agency moved some of the services it offered there to its main office at 518 Hartford Ave.

Elorza’s office said renovations of the property include modifications to the second-floor assembly hall, which can host up to 300 people for community events and gatherings. The renovation of the property will also include upgraded ventilation systems, increased energy efficiency, improved plumbing, new electrical and fire suppression systems, enhanced sports facilities, new interior and exterior finishes, and revamped restrooms that meet requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The renovation work is being done by Martone Construction of Narragansett.

Elorza’s office said the renovation project will be documented on a newly launched city Infrastructure Project Dashboard, which can be found online at www.providenceri.gov/infrastructure.

The dashboard is meant to make information about city-funded construction projects more transparent and accessible, the mayor’s office said.

About $3 million in funding for the project is coming from the Providence Capital Improvement Plan and the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding, according to Elorza’s office. Another $250,000 is coming from a municipal resilience grant through the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, which is being used to purchase an emergency generator for the facility as part of the renovation project.

In addition to serving as a place for community events and youth programs, Elorza’s office said it will be designated as a “resiliency hub” to help city residents in the case of a disaster.

“Becoming a resiliency hub allows the community center to coordinate resource distribution and services before, during or after a natural hazard event,” Elorza’s office said.

Sen. Ana Quezada, D-Providence, said she’s looking forward to the property becoming active again as a resource for the community starting in the summer of 2023.

“The Elmwood neighborhood has been waiting for these investments into the community center, and I appreciate the work of the city to make them happen,” Quezada said. “I am looking forward to this building once again hosting community meetings and youth programs.”

