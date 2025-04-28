Providence Bruins dedicate exam room to longtime team physician Dr. Paul Fadale

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Bruins recently honored the team’s longtime physician, Dr. Paul Fadale, by dedicating the athletic training exam room in his name.

Fadale, who is an orthopedic sports medicine surgeon at University Orthopedics Inc., began serving as the team’s physician during the Providence Bruins’ inaugural 1992 season. He worked with the team for more than 30 decades.

To recognize his legacy, the athletic training exam room at the Amica Mutual Pavilion has been named the Dr. Paul Fadale Exam Room. A ceremony was held in Providence with players, coaches, medical professionals and front office staff.

“This is an incredible honor,” Fadale said. “To have my name associated with a team and an organization I’ve cared deeply about for so many years is truly humbling. It’s been a privilege to work alongside such dedicated professionals and help support the health and careers of so many outstanding athletes.”

- Advertisement -

Trent Whitfield, former player and current assistant coach for the Providence Bruins – an American Hockey League affiliate of the Boston Bruins – expressed his appreciation for Fadale.

“Dr. Fadale has always gone above and beyond for the players, whether it was managing injuries, answering questions, or just being a reassuring presence,” Whitfield said. “He’s been a cornerstone of this organization. As a former player and now coach, I can say with confidence that his influence has made a real difference in a lot of careers, including mine.”

Fadale has served as a team physician for collegiate and professional teams in and beyond Rhode Island.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.