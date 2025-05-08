Providence bungalow in Paterson Park area sells for $1.25M

PROVIDENCE – A bungalow-style home that was built in 1919 in the Paterson Park area on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.25 million, according to public records.

The 43 Oriole Ave. home, which comes with 2,900 square feet of living space, contains four bedrooms and two full bathrooms, according to public records.

The home, which is also located close to Blackstone Park, features hardwood floors, a fireplace and a wraparound front porch, according to a Zillow real estate listing for the property.

The home features gardens in the front and back of the home, which comes with 0.14 acres of land.

The property also features a 250-square-foot brick patio, tucked along the west side of the home, which can be accessed from the front porch, according to the Zillow listing.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $655,400, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers in this transaction were represented by Rebecca Mayer, of Compass Providence. The buyers were represented by Kira Greene, of Compass Providence.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Amee Spondike and Bryan Spondike, of Providence, and it was purchased by Jared Goodman and Tina Hu, of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.