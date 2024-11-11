Providence Center raises more than $500K at annual Circle of Stars event

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Center raised more than $500,000 for mental health care at its annual Circle of Stars event Oct. 29.

The event was held at the R.I. Convention Center. The money raised will support the center’s new Children’s Care Fund and its more than 60 mental health and addiction care services.

As the number of children in Rhode Island facing mental health and addiction challenges grows, the Children’s Care Fund is meant to provide programs and wrap-around care for children and their families.

The event also honored James “Jim” Botvin, board chairperson of The Providence Center and a board member of Care New England Health System.

Botvin has been on the center’s board of trustees for more than 25 years. During his tenure, he served on several committees for Care New England and for The Providence Center and has been part of almost every major fundraising effort. His support resulted in the opening of the Botvin, Porcaro, Teverow Families Playground.

“I’ve worked in behavioral health care for many years, and the joy I receive from seeing so many members of the community join us to show their support is indescribable,”

said Jillian Roy, president of The Providence Center. “I am so grateful to our donors, as well as the tireless efforts of our clinical staff who work every day at TPC to improve the health and well-being of Rhode Islanders. Without our supporters, we would not be able to provide the excellent standard of care we are known for or help so many get back to living their best life, which lies at the core of our mission.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.