Providence Chamber to host ‘AI Done Right’ Lunch and Learn session

PROVIDENCE – The Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce will host an interactive Lunch and Learn session titled “AI Done Right: Build the Foundation, Set the Rules, and Find Projects That Deliver,” an event that aims to provide businesses with a practical roadmap for effectively integrating artificial intelligence into their operations.

Organizers said the session will focus on actionable strategies rather than theoretical discussions. Attendees will learn how to evaluate their organization’s artificial intelligence readiness, establish governance frameworks and identify projects that yield tangible results.

“Artificial intelligence is no longer a future conversation – it is happening right now, and the businesses that build the right foundation today will be the ones leading their industries tomorrow,” according to the announcement.

Robert Paradise, the founder and CEO of Attain Technology, will lead the session. He brings a unique perspective that combines business insights with technical expertise, organizers said.

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Whether exploring artificial intelligence for the first time or refining existing initiatives, attendees will leave the session equipped with the tools to assess their organization’s AI maturity and strategies for responsible AI usage.

The session will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Chamber, which is located at 30 Exchange Terrace.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com.