Providence chiropractor to plead guilty to health care fraud, misreporting taxes

PROVIDENCE – Chiropractor Eugene Kramer will plead guilty to charges of health care fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island said on Tuesday.

Kramer, the sole owner of New England Spine and Disc Center, is charged with creating a scheme to defraud insurance companies by billing for days patients did not attend treatment, for treatment not provided and by falsifying medical notes and documentation to support nonexistent personal injury claims, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Kramer has also agreed to plead guilty to allegations that he failed to pay taxes on some of his income from the business.

The office alleged that in 2018 Kramer provided invoices for chiropractic treatment to various attorneys, who then used the invoices to support a patient’s bodily-injury claims, providing them to automobile insurance companies in Rhode Island.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also alleged that Kramer failed to report a portion of his personal income in 2015, 2016 and 2017, resulting in him owing $66,914 to the IRS.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the IRS.