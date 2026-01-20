Providence City Council proposes capping annual rent hikes at 4%; mayor promises veto

THE PROVIDENCE CITY COUNCIL proposed a rent stabilization plan on Tuesday aimed at curbing rising housing costs, capping annual rent increases at 4%. / PBN FILE PHOTO/CHRIS BERGENHEIM

PROVIDENCE – The City Council outlined a new rent stabilization proposal aimed at curbing rising housing costs on Tuesday. Under the plan, landlords would be able to raise rents by up to 4% per year without additional approval; any increase above that would need to be reviewed by a rent board, a spokesperson from Council

