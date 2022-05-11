Providence City Council gives first approval to $124M ARPA spending plan

PROVIDENCE – Plans for how to dole out Providence’s share of federal relief dollars are taking shape, with the City Council giving a first approval to a spending proposal for its American Rescue Act Plan funds Wednesday night.

The 11-0 vote is the first of two needed to enact the $124 million ARPA spending plan, which differs slightly from the original proposal put forth by Mayor Jorge O. Elorza in January but preserves the focus and funding on what city lawmakers and community residents have named as their top priorities. The largest chunk of funding, $36.7 million, has been set aside for “revenue recovery,” which includes upgrades to the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and Roger Williams Park Zoo as well as funds to plug into budget holes for the next two city fiscal years. Another $30.7 million will go to affordable housing and homelessness prevention programs, while $20 million will benefit city water, sewer, broadband and other infrastructure investments.

Elorza’s municipal racial reparations program gets $10 million. Financial relief for city small businesses and cultural facilities were both reduced from Elorza’s original proposal, although the budget cuts don’t mean the city is spending less on them, but instead has found other ways to fund them, according to James Lombardi, city treasurer and council chief of staff, who spoke at an April city finance committee meeting on the changes.

The city finance committee unanimously approved the amended APRA budget.

The $123.8 million spending plan does not include $42.8 million of ARPA funds the city doled out in 2021 to fill budget gaps and support programs, including grants for small businesses and the continuation of WaterFire Providence.

Federal law requires the funds be allocated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

