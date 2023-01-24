Providence City Plan Commission to vote on 2 major development projects

PROVIDENCE – The Providence City Plan Commission is set to vote on two major land development projects on Tuesday.

The commission will vote on preliminary plan approval for a five-story, mixed-use apartment building at 116 Waterman St. adjacent to the Brown University campus.

Walter Bronhard and Brook Holding LLC, the project developer and owner, plan to demolish two residential dwellings located at 116 Waterman St. and 382 Brook St. and merge the two lots to construct the apartment building, which will contain ground floor commercial space and 25 residential units.

The developers are seeking permission – or a dimensional adjustment – to construct the building to a height of 58 feet and five floors, which is above the permitted 50-foot and four-floor maximum for the area. The applicant is also requesting a design waiver from a rule prohibiting residential buildings from being located within 20 feet of a “main street,” in this case Waterman Street, and waivers from submission of all state approvals and a detailed landscaping plan at the preliminary plan stage.

The commission approved the master plan for the project in July 2022, despite some vocal opposition from neighbors concerned about the size of the building that could become student housing.

Members of the public had expressed concerns over the height of the proposed building, arguing that an additional floor of residents would lead to more trash, more noise pollution and issues with parking. Despite the concerns, the commission approved the master plan for the project but deferred decisions on the dimensional adjustment and design waiver to the preliminary plan stage.

The City Plan Commission will also vote on a four-story, mixed-use development at 541 Hartford Ave.

The applicant and owner, E 2000 LLC, is seeking both master and preliminary plan approval at Tuesday’s meeting. The development will house a commercial space employment center, a retail space, leasing office, mechanical equipment and trash collection on the ground floor and 30 residential units on the upper three floors.

E 2000 LLC is requesting a dimensional adjustment for parking, since the plan includes 20 spaces while 33 are required, and design waivers from the width of the entries, the build-to zone requirement for the side yard, and waiver from submission of state approvals at the preliminary plan stage.

Claudia Chiappa is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Chiappa@PBN.com.