Providence College postpones 2020 commencement to 2021

PROVIDENCE – Providence College’s Class of 2020 will have to wait until next year to celebrate their achievements in person.

The college announced Monday that it determined it will “not be possible” to hold its in-person commencement this year. It was rescheduled to Oct. 31 – to be held at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center – after being postponed from May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PC’s reasoning for canceling the ceremony are similar to Bryant University’s decision to push its respective 2020 ceremony to next May. State restrictions on crowd size and quarantining requirements for individuals coming to Rhode Island from hotspot states make planning for a large in-person event “impractical for the foreseeable future,” PC said.

The college said an in-person commencement will not be possible until “sometime” in 2021 and cannot currently provide a new date because of variables that remain outside PC’s control. PC said it will offer updates when it can put forth a safe plan for commencement.

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.