Providence colonial constructed in 1910 sells for $1.55M

PROVIDENCE – A 3,100-square-foot colonial constructed in 1910 near the Moses Brown School in the Freeman Plat Historic District on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $1.55 million, according to Compass, which represented the buyer.

The two-story home at 153 Morris Ave. contains five bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, according to Compass, in a recent announcement of the sale.

The home features a brick facade and front steps leading to an entryway with stained glass windows around it, the real estate firm said.

The home’s recently renovated kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a large granite island, tile flooring and a built-in window seat, the firm said.

Other areas of the home feature new refinished hardwood floors, and there’s also a family room that opens up to a deck overlooking the partially fenced in backyard and patio, with stairs to the yard below, the firm said.

The second floor includes a master bedroom with an updated bathroom and a large closet, with three other bedrooms on this floor, according to Compass.

The home also includes a finished attic with a bedroom of its own, a sitting area and built-in storage, the real estate firm said.

The basement is also finished, with an office space, another living room and storage, the firm said.

The home also comes with an attached two-car garage in the rear of the building, a security system and solar panels, the firm said.

The Morris Avenue home and its 0.17-acre lot were most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2023 as being worth $966,300, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

The buyer in this deal was represented by Rebecca Mayer, associate broker for Compass Providence, while the seller was represented by The Rockwell & Pierard Team, of Residential Properties Ltd.

The East Side home was sold by Joseph Ruddeforth and Ernesto Gonzalez, of Providence, according to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale. The Morris Avenue property was purchased by Erin Fuse Brown and Roger Fuse Brown, a married couple from Atlanta, according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.