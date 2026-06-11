Providence Colonial sells for $3.62M in highest Providence County sale of 2026

PROVIDENCE – A single-family home at 295 Laurel Ave. on Providence’s East Side sold for $3.62 million, the highest sale of any kind in Providence County so far in 2026, according to Residential Properties Ltd., citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home contains seven bedrooms, five bathrooms and approximately 6,317 square feet of living area, according to Zillow listing records. Interior features include hardwood and ceramic tile flooring, six fireplaces, central air conditioning and an unfinished basement, according to Residential Properties.

The brick home, which dates to the 1920s, centers around a three-story staircase and combines original architectural details with modern updates, the real estate firm said.

The residence also includes a chef’s kitchen, full butler’s pantry and passenger elevator. The real estate firm said the home retains extensive original millwork and other historic features while incorporating updated amenities.

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The Providence property assessor’s database describes the property as a Colonial built in 1900 with approximately 5,340 square feet of above-grade living space. Assessor records indicate the home sits on an approximately 0.27-acre lot and includes a passenger elevator installed in 1998 and a detached garage with loft space.

According to the database, the property was assessed in 2025 at $2.4 million, including $853,600 for the land, $1.6 million for the building and $22,800 for outbuildings.

Jim DeRentis, a sales associate with Residential Properties, represented the seller in the off-market transaction, according to the firm. The buyer was represented by Joseph R. Paolino Jr. of Paolino Properties LP, according to listing records.

According to the trustee’s deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Eric Nyman and Laura Nyman and purchased by The 295 Laurel Trust, which is based in Cranston.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.