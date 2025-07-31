Providence Journal parent sees Q2 profit rise to $78.4M

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Gannett Co., parent company of The Providence Journal and several other local newspapers, on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit of $78.4 million after posting a net income of $13.7 million a year ago. The company said it had an income of 42 cents per diluted share compared to 9 cents per diluted share

The company said it had an income of 42 cents per diluted share compared to 9 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totaled $584.9 million, a decrease from $639.8 million one year prior. However, digital advertising revenue increased 4% quarter over quarter to $87.9 million, the company said.

"In the second quarter, we delivered sequential improvement across our key financial metrics, including Total Adjusted EBITDA with margins expanding to 11% from approximately 9%, net income attributable to Gannett, cash provided by operating activities, free cash flow, and our cash balance,” said Gannett CEO and Chairman Michael Reed. “We expect digital advertising trends to further improve in the third quarter. We believe the momentum that we are seeing as we exit the second quarter underscores the merits of our strategy and supports our expectation for improved trends in the second half of the year."

The earnings report did not break out financial information for individual news outlets owned by Gannett.

The company on Monday also announced plans to implement

targeted annualized expense reductions of approximately $100 million to create a "lower and more variable cost structure." Reed said the company

believes the actions will allow Gannett to increase its margins and deliver Total Adjusted EBITDA growth in the back half of the year and for all of 2026.

"As part of our long-term strategy, debt repayment remains a high priority, and we continue to make measurable progress, repaying $23.4 million of debt in the second quarter,” Reed said. “During the first six months of 2025, we have repaid approximately $100 million of debt, and we expect to exceed our initial projections by repaying over $135 million of debt by the end of 2025."

The company owns and operates several papers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Along with The Providence Journal, they include The Taunton Gazette, The Newport Daily News, The Cape Cod Times, The Herald News in Fall River, The Worcester Telegram and The Standard-Times in New Bedford. Gannett also owns publications in nearly every state in the nation, as well as operations in the United Kingdom.

Total digital revenue for the quarter was $265.4 million, down from $278.3 million the year prior. Print and commercial revenues also fell year over from $361.4 million to $319.4 million.