PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha on Friday filed a lawsuit against a city landlord

after significant lead hazards were found in a home with lead-poisoned children

.

On Jan. 5, a complaint was filed against Amanda Weinberger, a landlord who allegedly failed to remediate lead violations identified by the R.I. Department of Health after multiple children residing at her Smith Street property were poisoned over the course of two years.

RIDOH investigators found hazardous amounts of lead throughout the property, including within the children’s bedroom, the living room, the kitchen, the dining room, the front common staircase, the rear common staircase, and in the soil surrounding the property, according to the complaint.

Under state law, following a property inspection by RIDOH, landlords are given opportunities to correct lead hazard violations before the attorney general files an enforcement action.

“One lead-poisoned child is one too many, and noncompliant landlords have faced, and will continue to face, the consequences of their neglect,” Neronha said. “With our new hard-fought lead safety compliance laws on the books, our office and our partners in government are even better equipped to remedy this major public health issue, which can often be accomplished quickly and inexpensively by landlords. This office will continue to uphold lead safety laws by enforcing compliance and holding accountable neglectful landlords. And we won’t stop until childhood lead poisoning is a thing of the past.”

The attorney general has filed 22 lawsuits since last fall against landlords who have failed to fully address alleged lead violations on their properties.