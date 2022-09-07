Providence man pleads guilty in scheme to defraud Home Depot

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud after admitting his role in a scheme to defraud Home Depot out of $600,000 in tools and business supplies, U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha announced Wednesday.

Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, admitted to a federal judge that he purchased construction materials for use in his roofing business from another member of the conspiracy who obtained the materials from Home Depot with the use of stolen credit information.

According to court documents, Taveras-Garcia participated in a wide-ranging scheme that used stolen or fraudulently created business credit accounts to purchase building, roofing, electrical, plumbing and other contractor supplies from Home Depot stores in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Taveras-Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15.

A second defendant in the case, Abel Bier Romero, 29, of Cranston, is awaiting trial on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.