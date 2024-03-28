Providence Marathon cancels 2024 event due to Washington Bridge partial closure

PROVIDENCE – The annual Providence Marathon and Half-Marathon will not get off the starting line this year.
The road race, the largest in Rhode Island and a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, announced Thursday that it has canceled this year’s event, originally scheduled for May 4.
Event organizers say the event will not take place this year due to “unforeseen challenges,” including the partial closure of the Washington Bridge.
State officials back in December abruptly closed the westbound side of the bridge
, part of Interstate 195 that crosses the Seekonk River and connects the state’s East Bay with the city. The partial closure has since impacted local businesses
and the westbound bridge, after further review by engineers and state officials, will need to be replaced
.
“The safety and security of participants is our priority, and while we were unable to secure an adequate route this year, we hope to see you in 2025,” the marathon said in a statement on its website.
It is unclear how the partial Washington Bridge closure is impacting the marathon’s operations or how race organizers will make sure that the race will be held next year. The new westbound bridge is not expected to be complete until at least early 2026. Race organizers and city officials did not immediately respond to Providence Business News’ request for comment on Thursday.
Race organizers are directing participants to its website
to request refunds and other area road races taking place.
