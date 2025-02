Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley on Tuesday launched the 2025 Business Satisfaction Survey, a key component of his administration’s effort to support the business community. The survey, available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Chinese, Khmer and Arabic, is designed to gather insights from businesses across the capital city, covering a range of topics, including beautification

The survey will run through March 11.

“We are committed to providing high-quality services that help our business community grow,” Smiley said. “By engaging directly with business owners, we are hoping to better understand the challenges and opportunities they face. I look forward to collaborating with the business community through this process to ensure our investments reflect their needs and priorities.”

Last year’s business survey revealed that public safety was the No. 1 concern for city business owners. In response, the Providence Police Department graduated their second academy in two years, recruited 34 new officers and removed

300 illegal firearms from community streets.

The 2024 survey also found the housing crisis and improving education were top concerns.

To address housing, Smiley launched the Housing and Human Services Office to better address both immediate and long-term housing needs. In conjunction with that office and the Providence Housing Trust Fund, the city committed more than

$55 million to develop and preserve affordable housing, with plans to preserve or create more than 1,600 new affordable housing units.

For education, Smiley increased the city’s investment to the Providence Public School District by $20 million and the city also invested over $146 millio

in school construction projects, breaking ground on three new state-of-the art schools, hosted both comprehensive summer learning opportunities and hands-on career training programs and invested in mentoring opportunities.

“Our businesses are an essential part of our city, driving our economy and making Providence a destination,” said Council President Pro Tempore Juan Pichardo. “Through the 2024 Comprehensive Plan, we’ve committed to uplifting all local businesses

–

especially our smallest vendors. This survey is an important tool to help us understand what’s working and what we can do better. With input from our valued business leaders, we can continue to build a thriving, resilient local economy.”